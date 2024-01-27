BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 54,680 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $838,244.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,333,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,729,948.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $230,014.40.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $482,260.80.
- On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $1,399,154.70.
- On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,439,362.86.
- On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,968.05.
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865,388.89.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,356.98.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:BCAT opened at $15.33 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,966,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
