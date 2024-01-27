BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 54,680 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $838,244.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,333,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,729,948.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $230,014.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $482,260.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $1,399,154.70.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,439,362.86.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,968.05.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865,388.89.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,356.98.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BCAT opened at $15.33 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,966,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

–

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.