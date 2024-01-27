JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $33.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

