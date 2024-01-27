Comparing Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) & MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -8.11% 0.02% 0.01% MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $395.41 million 0.32 -$22.77 million ($0.33) -4.33 MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 0.14 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

MicroCloud Hologram has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alithya Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alithya Group and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 136.01%. Given Alithya Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Risk and Volatility

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alithya Group beats MicroCloud Hologram on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

