Head-To-Head Comparison: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) vs. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Valuation and Earnings

Dividends

Invesco KBW Bank ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco KBW Bank ETF 0 13 0 0 2.44 WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 0 15 6 1 2.29

Given WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund is more favorable than Invesco KBW Bank ETF.

Summary

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund beats Invesco KBW Bank ETF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

