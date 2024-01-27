Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $82.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 119.88%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

