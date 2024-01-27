Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.81.

TOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spin Master Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,237 shares of company stock valued at $648,456. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

TOY opened at C$35.93 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$39.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.1753555 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

