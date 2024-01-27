Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $107.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

