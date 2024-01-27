CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$155.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIB.A. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGI

CGI Trading Down 0.2 %

CGI Company Profile

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$146.82 on Monday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$112.32 and a 52-week high of C$147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$138.22. The stock has a market cap of C$30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.