REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on REGENXBIO

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,237 shares of company stock worth $1,868,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $12.72 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.