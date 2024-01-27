Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $219.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.18. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $36,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

