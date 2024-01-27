Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

