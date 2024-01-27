Evercore ISI Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to In-Line

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

