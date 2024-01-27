Wedbush Boosts Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target to $19.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Immunome Trading Up 6.6 %

Immunome stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Immunome has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

