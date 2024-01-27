Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.1 %

PARA opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

