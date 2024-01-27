StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
NWLI stock opened at $483.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.91. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $488.90.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.