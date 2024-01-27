StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

NWLI stock opened at $483.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.91. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Further Reading

