LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

