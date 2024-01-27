China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

