Analyzing AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) & Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -19.65% -15.48% Metro One Telecommunications -6,791.14% -348.73% -97.63%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 724.37%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Risk and Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.28, meaning that its share price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Metro One Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $13.82 million 44.07 -$31.64 million ($0.84) -3.32 Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 7.30 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats Metro One Telecommunications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

