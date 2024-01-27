Reviewing Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dazed and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 2 30 0 2.94

Profitability

Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $59.38, suggesting a potential downside of 9.35%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Dazed.

This table compares Dazed and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dazed N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies 2.93% 11.74% 3.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dazed and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies $31.88 billion 4.23 -$9.14 billion $0.49 133.69

Dazed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Dazed has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Dazed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. Uber Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

