Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 19,658,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 1,989,850 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,160,000 after buying an additional 552,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after buying an additional 754,860 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

