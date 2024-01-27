FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.95.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.
NYSE FTAI opened at $52.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58.
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
