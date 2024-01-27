FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after acquiring an additional 110,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,998,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,594,000 after purchasing an additional 572,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 36.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $52.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.