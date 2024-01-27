Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $2,139,654.78 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,991,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20.

On Friday, December 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $264.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $270.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

