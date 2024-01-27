Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 50,300 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66.

On Thursday, January 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,155,752.07.

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

