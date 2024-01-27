Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) & Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Critical Survey

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals -4,136.55% -48.42% -36.27% Atara Biotherapeutics -6,390.31% -783.31% -104.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

72.9% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 1 3.13 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,548.85%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Atara Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.46 million 540.10 -$87.61 million ($1.63) -6.68 Atara Biotherapeutics $63.57 million 0.97 -$228.30 million ($2.78) -0.22

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atara Biotherapeutics. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it develops FPI-1966 for the treatment of multiple cancers, including colorectal, ovarian, bladder, and head and neck cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Its CAR T immunotherapy pipeline products include ATA2271 and ATA3271 to treat mesothelin; and ATA3219 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

