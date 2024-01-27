Critical Analysis: Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Benchmark Bankshares and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Popular 0 2 4 0 2.67

Popular has a consensus price target of $84.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.37%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Popular 18.83% 16.06% 1.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Popular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Popular $3.36 billion 1.88 $1.10 billion $9.78 8.96

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Dividends

Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Popular pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Popular beats Benchmark Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

