Analyzing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $8.57 million 6.48 $5.21 million $0.49 9.90 Physicians Realty Trust $526.64 million 5.82 $104.37 million $0.19 67.61

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 484.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Physicians Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Physicians Realty Trust 1 6 2 0 2.11

Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.37%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 56.52% 14.15% 8.24% Physicians Realty Trust 8.60% 1.56% 0.90%

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. Its loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of June 30, 2023, owned approximately 96.0% of OP Units.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.