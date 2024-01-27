Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 95,492.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 791,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 492,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2,100.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 472,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $363.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.02 million. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

