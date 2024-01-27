Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Financial Survey

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -187.35% -104.97% Ceapro -24.95% -8.91% -7.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Ceapro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.83 million ($0.84) -0.07 Ceapro $14.49 million 0.63 $3.38 million ($0.02) -5.86

Risk & Volatility

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than Bellerophon Therapeutics. Ceapro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bellerophon Therapeutics and Ceapro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,178.69%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Ceapro.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with fibrotic interstitial lung disease; which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that has completed Phase 2 dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. It also offers natural active ingredients, including oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides to the personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries; anti-aging skincare products to the cosmeceutical industries; and veterinary therapeutic products, including an oat shampoo, an ear cleanser, and a dermal complex/conditioner. The company has a research collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

