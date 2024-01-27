Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $34,447.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,997.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $34,447.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,101 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.