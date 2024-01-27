StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

