DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $7,564,000.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $40.00.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $91,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

