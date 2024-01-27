Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) versus Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) Head to Head Comparison

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) and Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chuy’s and Autogrill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 3 4 0 2.57 Autogrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chuy’s presently has a consensus target price of $40.71, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Chuy’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Autogrill.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $422.21 million 1.38 $20.85 million $1.57 21.41 Autogrill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chuy’s and Autogrill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Autogrill.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and Autogrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 6.35% 12.88% 6.77% Autogrill N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Chuy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autogrill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Autogrill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company operates through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets. It manages a portfolio of approximately 300 brands directly or under license. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy. Autogrill S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Dufry AG.

