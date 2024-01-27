Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) vs. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Gilead Sciences 21.45% 39.30% 13.45%

Volatility & Risk

Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of -1.98, suggesting that its share price is 298% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambrx Biopharma $4.09 million 428.30 -$78.00 million N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $27.28 billion 3.63 $4.59 billion $4.66 17.06

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Gilead Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ambrx Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ambrx Biopharma and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambrx Biopharma 0 4 4 0 2.50 Gilead Sciences 1 8 5 0 2.29

Ambrx Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $24.13, indicating a potential downside of 13.09%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $87.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Ambrx Biopharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2. The company also has preclinical and clinical collaborations with multiple partners on drug candidates using Ambrx technology. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc., and Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc., as well as a partnership with Assembly Biosciences, Inc. to develop next-generation therapeutics for serious viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

