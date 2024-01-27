Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

