Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.