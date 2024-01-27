Robert W. Baird Cuts Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $108.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BG. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.38.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.2 %

BG stock opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

