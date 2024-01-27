BMO Capital Markets Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $37.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,675,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,615 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,336,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 136.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

