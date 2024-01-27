Barclays Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $175.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $164.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.75. The company has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

