BOX (NYSE:BOX) versus Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Head to Head Review

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Roblox has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Roblox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of BOX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.23 billion 10.42 -$924.37 million ($1.83) -22.08 BOX $1.03 billion 3.65 $26.78 million $0.20 131.15

This table compares Roblox and BOX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BOX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Roblox and BOX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 2 4 15 1 2.68 BOX 1 1 9 0 2.73

Roblox currently has a consensus target price of $43.52, indicating a potential upside of 7.71%. BOX has a consensus target price of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 21.24%. Given BOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOX is more favorable than Roblox.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -42.54% -536.12% -20.15% BOX 4.88% -5.68% 2.72%

Summary

BOX beats Roblox on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It also offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2023, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

