UBS Group Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $113.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of WTFC opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

