FibroBiologics Inc. (FBLG) Plans to Raise $0 in January 31st IPO

FibroBiologics (Direct Listing) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a NASDAQ direct listing. The trade date is Jan. 31, 2024, according to the prospectus. Maxim Group is the financialÂ advisor. There is no underwriter. We are a clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on developing and commercializing fibroblast-based therapies for patients suffering from chronic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including degenerative disc disease, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, and certain cancers, and for potential extension of life applications, including thymic and splenic involution reversal. (Incorporated in Delaware) Our vision is to become a leader in regenerative medicine. Our pipeline of product candidates consists of: CybroCellâ„? for Degenerative Disc Disease:Â CybroCellâ„? is an allogeneic fibroblast cell-based therapy for degenerative disc disease This new technology is being designed as an alternative method for repairing the cartilage of the intervertebral disc (or any other articular cartilage). The method is based on using human dermal fibroblasts, or HDFs, which are forced to differentiate into chondrocyte-like cellsÂ in vivoÂ using the mechanical force and intermittent hydrostatic pressure found in the spine, for chondrogenic differentiation of fibroblasts. We believe our solution will prove superior to existing treatments because we expect it will be less invasive, and will regenerate the disc, restore function and reduce pain without debilitating long-term effects. We have completed two rounds of animal studies. The results from the studies were positive and resulted in â€?first in humanâ€? trial approval in our investigational new drug, or IND, submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA. We have received IND clearance from the FDA, conditional upon approval of our master cell bank, to run a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients suffering from degenerative disc disease. We will be conducting this trial within the United States. A timeline will be determined through discussions with the FDA. CYMS101 for Multiple Sclerosis:Â We are developing CYMS101 as an allogeneic fibroblast cell-based therapy to treat multiple sclerosis, or MS. After completing animal studies using CYMS101 (allogeneic fibroblast cells), we received approval from Mexico to conduct clinical investigations using the fibroblast cell composition for patients with MS and have completed a Phase 1 clinical trial called â€?Feasibility Study of Tolerogenic Fibroblasts in Patients with Refractory Multiple Sclerosis.â€? The study was conducted in five participants. The primary objective of the study was to assess safety, and the secondary objective was to assess efficacy. The results of the study for safety were no adverse effects during intravenous injection of the tolerogenic fibroblasts, no short or long-impact in complete blood count test during the 16-week monitoring period, and no short or long impact in electrocardiogram results during the 16-week monitoring period. In addition, the results of the study for efficacy included general improvement of Paced Auditory Serial Addition Test, or PASAT, score for all patients during the 16-week monitoring period, general improvement of 9-hole Peg test completion time for all patients during the 16-week testing period, no general improvement or deterioration noted with the Timed 25-Foot walk test, no general improvement or deterioration noted with Expanded Disability Status Scale, or EDSS, test, and no patient exhibited further deterioration during the trial. We are currently conducting further research to determine the mode of action of fibroblasts in oligodendrocyte expansion and expect to file an IND application for a Phase 2 clinical trial in MS. We will likely seek a strategic partner to collaborate with us on the development of CYMS101 either before initiating the Phase 2 clinical trial, or after its completion, if successful, and prior to commencing with a Phase 3 clinical trial. CYWC628 for Wound Healing: We are in the late pre-clinical stages of developing CYWC628 as an allogeneic fibroblast cell-based therapy for wound healing. Our studies are presently focused on utilizing fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived cells to treat wounds in diabetic mice. Our data to date is compiled from four separate animal model studies (manuscript for publication in progress). Each study utilized 16 wild type as well as leptin mutated NONcNZO10LTJ mouse that develops type 2 diabetes when fed a high fat diet. Wound size and area for all our experiments were measured using an eKare inSightâ„? device which is FDA approved for measuring and monitoring wound size, area and depth. Phase 1 of our pre-clinical study studied the subcutaneous and topically administered single cell mouse dermal fibroblasts (both treatments administered every two days), as well as mouse dermal fibroblast derived exosomes. The results of this study indicated significant improvement in wound healing (p <0.0005) for topically administered mouse fibroblasts and mouse fibroblast exosomes as compared to untreated control, and significant improvement in wound healing with subcutaneous inject of fibroblast in the wound periphery (p < .005). Our phase 2 pre-clinical study studied the impact of using frozen and thawed single cell mouse fibroblasts administered every two days, as well as mouse spheroid fibroblasts, one-time topical administration, measuring 250 um and each containing approximately 10,000 mouse dermal fibroblasts. In total 100 spheroids were topically administered on to an 8 millimeter diameter wound on the back of the wild type and leptin mutated mice. The results of the study indicated significant improvement in wound healing with the frozen thawed single cell mouse fibroblasts (p < 0.005), as well as 4Â°C stored mouse fibroblast spheroids (p <0.0005) with both mouse types. Our objective was to test the feasibility of using spheroid fibroblasts as an extended-release mechanism on wound surfaces. The results indicated that spheroid fibroblasts are easier, do not require cold chain logistics, and are more viable to use, in addition to generating more significant results. Our phase 3 pre-clinical study tested the effect of using a single topical administration of human dermal fibroblast (CYWC628) spheroids compared to a single administration of mouse dermal spheroids, in addition to comparing with a commercially available and FDA approved diabetic foot ulcer treatment called Grafixâ„?. The results of our study indicated that CYWC628 significantly improved wound healing rate (p < 0.0005) as compared to untreated control as well as significant improvement (p < 0.05) over mouse fibroblast spheroids and Grafixâ„?. For our Phase 4 pre-clinical study we studied the impact of a single topical treatment of CYWC628 spheroids and Grafixâ„? on a chemically induced chronic wound model often used to mimic diabetic foot ulcers in animal models. The results of our study indicated a 58.5% reduction in wound area three days after a single topical administration of CYWC628 as compared to 34.5% for Grafixâ„? (p < 0.005). The untreated saline control group had an 11% improvement in wound healing which was not statistically significant (p < 0.06). Our results also indicated that with multiple topical administration of CYWC628, the rate of wound closure will likely be more rapid. For our last pre-clinical study, we will investigate multiple administrations of CYWC628 on a chemically induced chronic wound mouse model to provide information on frequency of CYWC628 administration. We expect to complete this study in the fourth quarter of 2023. Based upon our results achieved to date, we plan to pursue an IND submission with the FDA for wound healing as early as 2024. About Fibroblasts and Stem Cells Fibroblasts and stem cells are the only two cell types in the human body that can regenerate tissue and organs. Studies have indicated that mesenchymal stem cells and fibroblasts share many surface markers in common, and can differentiate into many cells, including adipocytes, chondrocytes, osteoblasts, hepatocytes, and cardiomyocytes, and can regulate the immune system. However, transcriptomic and epigenetic studies have indicated a clear difference between the two cell types. Fibroblasts comprise the main cell type of connective tissue, possessing a spindle-shaped morphology, whose classical function has historically been believed to produce an extracellular matrix responsible for maintaining the structural integrity of the tissue. Fibroblasts also play an important role in maintaining stem cell niches in organs and are involved in every stage of wound healing. Fibroblasts are favorable to stem cells as a cell therapy treatment platform because fibroblasts: Can be non-invasively harvested from a variety of skin donors from surgical procedures such as tummy tuck flaps or simple biopsy punch; Have a faster doubling time in culture than stem cells; Possess superior immune modulatory activity compared with stem cells; Exhibit enhanced ability to produce regenerative cytokines and growth factors compared with stem cells, andÂ Are more economical to isolate, culture and expand, compared with stem cells, because fibroblasts do not require the use of expensive tissue culture media and additives. Studies have demonstrated that allogeneic fibroblasts, much like mesenchymal stem cells, are immune-privileged and do not provoke an immune responseÂ in vitroÂ andÂ in vivo. If autologous fibroblasts were required instead, it would mean that cells would have to be harvested from each patient, processed and cultured, and then administered to the same patient, which would be more costly and inefficient. Because allogeneic fibroblasts do not cause an immune response, we are planning to build our own current Good Manufacturing Practices, or cGMP, manufacturing facility to source allogeneic fibroblast cells for clinical testing of our product candidates and for commercial sales if our product candidates receive marketing approval. To date, however, no fibroblast therapy products have been approved and there have only been a few clinical trials involving fibroblasts. Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2023. *Note: A 1-for-4 reverse stock split became effective Oct. 31, 2023. (Note: FibroBiologics, Inc. filed its S-1 for a direct listing on the NASDAQ on Nov. 7, 2023: Registered stockholders are offering up to 4.81 million shares (4,806,226 shares) of common stock for resale in connection with the company’s direct listing on the NASDAQ. Unlike an initial public offering, the resale by the registered stockholders is not being underwritten on a firm-commitment basis by any investment bank.) “.

FibroBiologics (Direct Listing) was founded in 2021 and has employees. The company is located at 455 E. Medical Center Blvd. Suite 300 Houston, Texas 77598 and can be reached via phone at (281) 671-5150.

