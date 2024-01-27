StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
