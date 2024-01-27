StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

