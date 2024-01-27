StockNews.com Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.36.

Get Exelon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

EXC opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.