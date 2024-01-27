McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MCD opened at $292.30 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.