StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

APDN stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.