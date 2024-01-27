Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of RHP opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

