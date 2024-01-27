Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWH opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.29. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

