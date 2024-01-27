Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWH
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aspira Women’s Health
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.