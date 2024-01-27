StockNews.com Lowers CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

CSP Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. CSP has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.00.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter.

CSP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSP by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

