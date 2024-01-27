Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $610.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

