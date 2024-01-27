Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $615.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $570.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day moving average is $438.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.